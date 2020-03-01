Obama tells Biden he won’t endorse anybody yet

Politics

In former President Barack Obama’s conversation with Joe Biden after the South Carolina primary — the first congratulatory call the former president has been able to make to his former vice president during the 2020 campaign — Obama made clear he was planning to stay on the sidelines and not offer an endorsement in the race.

A person close to Obama told CNN that the former president’s view has not changed: He has no immediate plans to offer an endorsement of Biden — or anyone — as the nominating contest heads into Super Tuesday.

“We are skeptical that an endorsement coming from us could truly change the political winds right now,” the person close to Obama told CNN. If Obama were to endorse Biden, the person said, there is “a very real chance it backfires.”

But more importantly, Obama still thinks his most valuable role is to try and unify the party.

“He feels that he’s singularly positioned to help unify the party at the end of this,” the Obama confidant said. “And if he were try to put his thumb on the scale now, it would take away his ability to do so when it’s most needed — the general election.”

The person added: “So he’s prepared to play a vigorous role in coalescing the party around the nominee and working to defeat Trump, but weighing in now likely only divides things worse and weakens his standing for when the Party will need it most.”