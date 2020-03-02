Justice Department releases more than 600 pages of notes from witnesses during Mueller investigation

Politics

CNN has received another 600 pages of notes from major witness interviews during former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The documents include FBI memos called 302s from top Trump campaign advisers Jared Kushner, Rick Gates, Paul Manafort and Trump Tower meeting attendee Rob Goldstone.

This is the sixth time CNN has received from the Justice Department documents regarding the Mueller investigation, as part of a 2019 lawsuit filed in conjunction with Buzzfeed News.

The previous releases have fleshed out details that Mueller summarized in his final report regarding President Donald Trump’s and his campaign’s actions. The memos so far have revealed, for instance, how top Trump campaign officials witnessed the President and other Trump campaign officials pushing for the release of stolen Democratic emails and supported a conspiracy theory that Ukraine hacked the Democrats in 2016.

At times, the documents have given much fuller portraits about what the Russia investigations’ top cooperators said, including how former deputy director Andrew McCabe saw FBI staff crying in the hallways after Trump fired then-director James Comey, or how the investigators handled their witnesses, like when they gave the former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos a granola bar following his arrest.

The memos were typed up by agents or prosecutors after they questioned each witness.

Since November, CNN has received more than 100 memos totaling more than 1,000 pages. The Justice Department has kept many of the memos heavily redacted — if they release them at all.

More documents are scheduled to be released each month until this summer.

This story is breaking and will be updated.