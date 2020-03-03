Elizabeth Warren loses Massachusetts, her home state

Politics

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has lost her home state of Massachusetts to Joe Biden.

There had been signs in late February that Warren could finish behind neighboring Sen. Bernie Sanders. Polling from WBUR and MassINC showed him markedly ahead of her. That same poll showed Biden in fifth place.

It’s not immediately clear what the Massachusetts loss means for the future of Warren’s campaign.

Over the weekend, Sanders doubled down on campaign efforts in the state, with a Boston rally on Saturday that drew more than 10,000 supporters to the Boston Common.

Sanders narrowly lost Massachusetts in 2016 to Hillary Clinton. In that cycle, he sought to tap into the state’s progressive grassroots — at the time energized by Warren.

Warren has represented Massachusetts in the Senate since 2012.

This story is breaking and will be updated.