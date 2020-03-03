New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to undergo surgery Wednesday

Politics

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will undergo surgery on Wednesday, according to his office.

“On the morning of Wednesday, March 4th, Governor Murphy will undergo surgery at a hospital in New York City,” his office announced in a press release Tuesday.

The state’s Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will serve as acting governor until further notice, according to the release. The planned surgery follows Murphy’s announcement on Twitter last month that he has a tumor on his left kidney and planned to undergo a partial nephrectomy to remove it.

“The prognosis is very good and I’m profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early,” Murphy said at the time.

The tumor was found in the process of checking for an unrelated issue, Murphy said Monday evening during a segment on News 12 New Jersey, a local CNN affiliate.

“This is something that was caught really unrelated to what I was looking for,” Murphy said. “And by the way, what I was looking for is fine. But this is something that came up out of the blue.”

He added that the tumor is “likely malignant,” but “containable by all measures.” He also said that he is showing no symptoms and feels good, adding that he recently ran a 5K race and hopes to run another in April.

Murphy said that the episode reaffirmed his views on the significance of health care as a right.

“You remember how fortunate you are, how important preventative healthcare is, and how important it is to have healthcare — to be able to get access to world class help,” he said. “And it just reminds you — this is not abstract — this quest to get healthcare is a right, not a privilege.”