Trump to meet Tuesday with key Republicans over FISA divide

Politics

President Donald Trump will meet Tuesday with a group of key Republicans who are feuding over the future of a critical national security surveillance law.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are set to attend the meeting, as are a group of conservative lawmakers who have been pushing for major changes, as well as Attorney General William Barr, who has angled to protect the program, according to people familiar with the situation.

Factions within both parties have complicated legislative efforts to address the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, heightening the possibility that some of the authorities under the law will expire later this month. The White House meeting Tuesday will likely be dire for advocates of the surveillance powers after Trump signaled last week that he wanted to overhaul the program.

The domestic surveillance program has been the latest target of the President’s years-long grudge against the FBI after the Justice Department’s inspector general reported last year that investigators in the Russia probe had made errors in their warrant applications as they sought to wiretap Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign.

While the three provisions of the law scheduled to lapse on March 15 are prized by law enforcement and are separate from the ones used against Page, certain lawmakers have seized on the fight over their reauthorization as an opportunity to restructure the broader FISA system.

Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican and advocate for civil liberties, said he would present Trump with a package of reforms at the meeting Tuesday that would block law enforcement from wiretapping Americans under FISA and would disable them from using information gathered through the system in criminal cases against Americans — changes that would severely disrupt how the FBI investigates counterterrorism and espionage cases.

“I think that we should absolutely not reauthorize the Patriot Act without FISA reforms on it and the reforms that I’ll put forward I’ll present to the President this afternoon,” Paul told reporters Tuesday, referencing the original post-9/11 security law that initiated some of the FISA provisions set to expire.

Trump has largely stayed quiet on the debate in public, but last week he told Paul and another GOP senator that he was supportive of their efforts to insert dramatic reform into upcoming legislation.

A spokesman for Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican and another advocate for reform, said on Friday that the senator had had “very positive” phone calls with the President about the issue. Lee will attend the Tuesday meeting as well, the spokesman said Tuesday.

That puts Trump at odds with Barr, who has argued that the expiring provisions should simply be reauthorized, while more far-reaching changes could be explored in the coming months. Barr told a gathering of Republican senators last week that he could also make administrative fixes to the surveillance law from within the Justice Department in the meantime, according to several senators and a senior Justice Department official.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and another close confidant of the President’s, has also called for the expiring provisions to be renewed. He had planned to speak with the president last weekend and told reporters on Tuesday that he was attending the White House meeting.

Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr and the top Republicans on the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, Reps. Devin Nunes and Doug Collins, will also attend the Tuesday meeting, as will GOP Reps. Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, Democrats were also working Tuesday to overcome their own intraparty divide over FISA reauthorization.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Tuesday morning that he is working with Rep. Zoe Lofgren and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, two liberal Democrats who favor broader reforms, to make changes to a bill that would address the expiring provisions.

The House Judiciary Committee had scheduled a hearing to review the legislation last week, but it was scuttled at the last minute after Lofgren said she would be proposing amendments to further reform the surveillance law.