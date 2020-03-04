Here’s who won on Super Tuesday

Politics

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to rack up Super Tuesday wins in nine states, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will win three states and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won one US territory.

California and Maine have not yet been called. Here’s where the Super Tuesday election results stand as of early Wednesday.

Biden is projected to win:

Sanders is projected to win:

Bloomberg won this US territory:

These states have not been called as of 3 a.m. Wednesday: