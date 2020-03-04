Melania Trump speaks about courage at State Department

Politics

For the fourth consecutive year, first lady Melania Trump on Wednesday attended the International Women of Courage Awards at the State Department.

“I continue to be inspired by the personal stories that accompany each of these extraordinary women,” Trump said during opening remarks. “Courage is something that is not easily taught and is closely tied with bravery, humility and sacrifice.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also spoke.

This year’s twelve recipients include Sayragul Sauytbay, a Chinese doctor forced by the Chinese Communist Party to teach Chinese to Muslims in a detention camp, ultimately fleeing and using her platform to be among the first to speak publicly against the Chinese government’s repressive campaign against Muslims. Also, Amina Khoulani of Syria, a civil rights leader who survived an Assad regime detention center, emerging as founder of “Families for Freedom,” a women-led organization for families whose loved ones have disappeared or been detained in Syria.

Toward the end of the program, awardee Zarifa Ghafari of Afghanistan, gave remarks on behalf of the entire group. At 26, Ghafari became mayor of a town in Wardak province, despite opposition and risk from male colleagues and constituents. She pleaded directly with Trump and Pompeo to not forget the ongoing efforts of women in her region as the United States moves to attempt to negotiate peace with the Taliban.

“Women of my generation have not forgotten the reign of the Taliban and we are as always worried for the future,” Ghafari said. “Therefore, let me ask for your continued support to ensure that (the) Afghan peace process does not erase the gains that have been made since the dark days of the Taliban regime,” Ghafari said, turning to face Trump and Pompeo, who were seated behind her as she delivered remarks on stage. The Secretary of State and first lady clapped.

Last year, the State Department received criticism for removing a previously announced award recipient. Jessikka Aro, a Finnish investigative journalist with a history of breaking stories on Russian propaganda efforts, found her honor rescinded without warning or any explanation from the department.

At the time, State Department deputy spokesperson Robert Palladino asserted it was a miscommunication and that Aro had been “incorrectly notified” that she had won the award. However, it was later revealed that Aro’s dismissal from the group of awardees followed an investigation of Aro’s social media accounts, with some posts including criticism of the Trump administration.