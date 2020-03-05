CNN and Univision announce moderators for Arizona debate

Politics

CNN’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper, along with Univision’s Jorge Ramos, will serve as moderators at the next Democratic presidential debate in Arizona, the two networks announced on Thursday. Univision’s Ilia Calderón also will facilitate audience questions at the event.

The 11th Democratic presidential debate will take place in Phoenix on March 15, just days before Democratic voters in the southwestern state head to the polls. Voters in Florida, Illinois and Ohio will also vote that day.

The Democratic National Committee, in partnership with CHC Bold, the political action committee associated with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, announced that the debate will be held at the Arizona Federal Theatre, the downtown venue long known as Comerica Theatre. It will air from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET.

“Arizona is a battleground state and it’s clear Democrats can win here at every level of the ballot,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez said last month. “After historic Democratic victories in 2018, we’re putting the Republicans on defense in the Grand Canyon State. This debate will showcase our Democratic presidential candidates, highlight Trump’s record of broken promises and make it clear that Democrats are fighting to give Arizonans a better future.”

The debate will air live exclusively on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International and Univision. It will stream live in its entirety, without requiring logging in to a cable provider, on CNN.com’s homepage, across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV, as well as Univision’s digital properties. The audio of the debate will also stream on CNN’s channels on Amazon Echo, SiriusXM and Westwood One Radio Network.

The announcement comes as the Democratic primary field has dramatically shrunk following the South Carolina and Super Tuesday primaries. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer each ended their respective presidential campaigns in recent days. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are the only candidates remaining in the race.

Additional details including criteria to qualify for the debate will be released in the coming days, the networks announced. While Gabbard qualified for some of the DNC debates in 2019, she has not yet met the debate thresholds this year.

The DNC scheduled 12 debates for the party’s 2020 presidential contest. So far, 10 have taken place.