DNC announces criteria to qualify for Arizona Democratic debate

Politics

The Democratic National Committee on Friday announced the criteria to qualify for the next Democratic primary debate, which will be hosted by CNN and Univision.

Democratic presidential candidates need to meet a delegate threshold in order to make the March 15 debate stage in Phoenix, according to a news release by the DNC.

Candidates need to have been allocated at least 20% of the total number of pledged delegates allocated across all of the following contests by 9 a.m. ET on March 15: Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Democrats Abroad, Guam, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont and Washington.

Three Democratic candidates remain in the race: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. The debate in Phoenix will take place before Arizona holds its Democratic primary on Tuesday, March 17. Votes will also be cast in Florida, Illinois and Ohio that same day.

Biden and Sanders have already met the threshold to qualify for the Arizona debate, according to delegate allocations reported by both CNN and the Associated Press.

The total delegate allocation will be determined by adding together all of the delegates allocated to candidates by CNN or the Associated Press, according to the DNC. The number of delegates needed to qualify for the debate will be determined by multiplying the total delegate allocation by 0.20 and rounding the result to the nearest whole number.

The candidates’ delegate percentage will be calculated by dividing the number of pledged delegates allocated to them by CNN or the Associated Press by the total delegate allocation and rounding the result to the nearest whole number.

CNN’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper, along with Univision’s Jorge Ramos, will serve as moderators at the next Democratic presidential debate in Arizona. Univision’s Ilia Calderón also will facilitate audience questions at the event.

The DNC, in partnership with CHC Bold, the political action committee associated with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said the debate will be held at the Arizona Federal Theatre, the downtown venue long known as Comerica Theatre. It will air from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET.