Warren campaigned longer than most of the Democratic dropouts

Politics

With the end of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign, 24 Democratic candidates have now fallen short of becoming their party’s 2020 nominee.

Warren was one of the first Democrats to launch an exploratory committee for her candidacy, announcing on Dec. 31, 2018. She officially stepped into the presidential arena on Feb. 9, 2019, and her campaign, which ended Thursday, lasted a total of one year and 25 days.

Her campaign lasted longer than most, with the exception of former congressman John Delaney and businessman Andrew Yang.

Delaney’s candidacy stretched longer than any other 2020 Democrat — including the three candidates still in the race. He announced his run for president on July 28, 2017, and withdrew on Jan. 31, 2020.

No matter which candidate is the last Democrat standing in July, the former Maryland congressman’s campaign will still have been the longest.

The most common length of a 2020 Democratic presidential campaign has been five months. Just four former candidates made it more than a year. And the shortest campaign? Entering the race on Nov. 14, 2019, and leaving Feb. 12, 2020, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick ran for fewer than three months.