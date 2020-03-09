Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden

Politics

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker endorsed Joe Biden for president on Monday, the latest high-profile supporter to back the former vice president.

“The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose. @JoeBiden won’t only win – he’ll show there’s more that unites us than divides us,” Booker tweeted.

“He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe.”

In a statement to supporters announcing his endorsement Monday, Booker said Biden is “building the kind of campaign that will do more than remove one guy from one office”

“He will lead the Democratic Party to victory in races up and down the ballot across the country this November,” he said. “Because Joe Biden understands that beating Donald Trump is the floor, it is not the ceiling.”

Booker is the latest former 2020 rival to endorse Biden. On Sunday, California Sen. Kamala Harris offered her support.

Biden has a double-digit lead over Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to a CNN poll released Monday. Booker and Harris’ endorsements are the latest example of Biden gaining support among the Democratic Party days before voters in half a dozen states, including the battleground state of Michigan, head to the polls.

Booker ended his campaign in January after failing to qualify for the Democratic debate ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

