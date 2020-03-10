Actress, activist Rosario Dawson says she voted for Bernie Sanders

Politics

Actress and activist Rosario Dawson said Monday night that she voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary after her boyfriend and former Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker endorsed Joe Biden earlier in the day.

Dawson, who was a surrogate for Sanders during the 2016 presidential election, posted on social media that she voted for the Vermont senator the day before the second Super Tuesday when voters in six states make their pick for the Democratic nominee.

“Not Me Us I got to vote for Bernie again and I did. Whoever it is that you’re supporting I hope that you are doing it consciously, with heart and with a ballot,” she said in an Instagram post. “Talking about things helps but actions speak louder than words. To all of you on the sidelines, we need you. Please register and vote. Make this election one for the history books.”

CNN reached out to representatives for Dawson to clarify when she voted but has not received a response.

In 2016, Dawson refused to back Hillary Clinton as the Democratic nominee ahead of the Democratic National Convention, saying Clinton was “not a leader” but a “follower.”

“We’re just supposed to fall in line and go with what the party wants and we went, ‘No, no, no, no, no.’ Because it’s not about Bernie,” she said said the time, “and we’ve been saying that the whole time, but I don’t think they believed it because so many other people are running because of ego.”

Dawson co-founded the Hispanic voter outreach organization Voto Latino and appeared in several hit movies such as “Men in Black II” and “Rent.”

In announcing his support for Biden, Booker said the former vice president “won’t only win – he’ll show there’s more that unites us than divides us.”

“He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges,” the New Jersey senator tweeted Monday.

He reiterated his support for Biden on ABC’s “The View” Tuesday, saying “I’m riding with Biden.” He also said he “doesn’t have a problem” with Sanders and called him a friend.