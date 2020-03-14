RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is self-quarantining while awaiting coronavirus test results

Politics

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was tested for coronavirus Friday night after experiencing a fever and flu-like symptoms, a committee spokesman said in a statement Saturday.

RNC communications director Michael Ahrens tweeted that McDaniel’s doctor determined the test was necessary based on her symptoms. She was tested for coronavirus after she went to her local hospital in Michigan where she tested negative for the flu and strep.

As McDaniel awaits results for the coronavirus test, Ahrens said, she and her family will be self-quarantining at the advice of doctors.

Out of an abundance of caution, the RNC said it will be contacting everyone McDaniel came in contact with in recent days.

McDaniel last met with President Donald Trump on Monday in Orlando, her spokesman told CNN. She did not attend a White House political briefing on Wednesday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.