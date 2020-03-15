Adam Schiff’s former staffer tests positive for coronavirus

Politics

House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff announced on Sunday that a former staffer, who left his office 10 days ago, has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Medical professionals believe that my former staff member likely contracted the virus after leaving the office, but we will still be taking additional precautions over the next few days,” Schiff, a California Democrat, said in a statement. “The former staffer is feeling better and no current staff have reported any flu-like symptoms at this time.”

“Even prior to receiving this notification, we had postponed my district events and meetings, and requested that my staff telecommute from home for the foreseeable future out of an abundance of caution,” Schiff said. “Throughout this health crisis, I feel that the job of elected officials is to push out the best information possible, listen to the advice of public health professionals and scientists, and be cautious.”

Schiff did not identify the staffer.

Last week, Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell’s office announced a staffer tested positive for the virus. At least nine members of Congress have taken precautionary steps to isolate themselves after potentially coming into contact with someone who tested positive and some have closed their offices.