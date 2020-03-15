Fact-checking the Sanders v. Biden Democratic debate

Politics

Welcome to CNN’s fact check coverage of the eleventh Democratic presidential debate from Washington, DC, ahead of the nation’s third super Tuesday, where primaries will be held in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio on March 17.

In a debate hosted by CNN and Univision, front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden, who leads by over 100 delegates, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders face off in the first one-on-one debate of the 2020 election cycle.

As outlined in a press conference last week, Sanders will likely press Biden over his stances on the so-called Wall Street bailout of 2008, foreign policy, trade and much more.

Sanders specifically listed several questions he would be asking Biden, including what he would do to help those with medically related debt, how he would reduce mass incarceration, and what he would do to tackle climate change, student debt and wealth disparity.