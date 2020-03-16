Kentucky secretary of state says primary postponed

Politics

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said Monday the state’s primary election would be postponed.

“Today, Governor (Andy) Beshear and I agreed to delay the primary election originally scheduled for May 19 to June 23,” Adams said in a video posted to Twitter.

He said Kentucky law allows the secretary of state and governor to jointly act to change the time of an election due to a state of emergency.

This story is breaking and will be updated.