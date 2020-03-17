How to watch Tuesday’s primaries

Politics

Three states are voting on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know about how to watch CNN’s coverage.

Which states are voting?

Arizona, Florida and Illinois are voting on Tuesday. Ohio was scheduled to vote, but Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced late Monday night that polls will be closed in the state on Tuesday as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a state breakdown of delegates, poll times and 2016 results:

Arizona

Democratic delegates at stake: 67

Republican delegates at stake: 57

Polls close at 10 p.m. ET.

2016 results: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary, and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.

Florida

Democratic delegates at stake: 219

Republican delegates at stake: 122

Polls close at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET.

2016 results: Clinton won the Democratic primary, and Trump won the Republican primary.

Illinois

Democratic delegates at stake: 155

Republican delegates at stake: 67

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

2016 results: Clinton won the Democratic primary, and Trump won the Republican primary.

When does CNN’s Election Day coverage start?

CNN’s special coverage will start at 6 p.m. ET and will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español.

The coverage will be available on CNN.com’s homepage, across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Amazon Fire, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV and Chromecast. An audio stream will also be available on SiriusXM Channels 116, 454, 795 and the Westwood One Radio Network. Watch live CNN TV on any device, anywhere.

Follow along in CNN’s Election Center for full coverage.

Who is running for president?

Three Democratic candidates are running for president:

Two Republican candidates are running for president: