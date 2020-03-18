White House postpones state dinner for Spanish royals

Politics

The White House postponed the expected third state dinner of the Trump administration due to concerns over the coronavirus.

A statement released by White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says the April 21 official state visit of Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia has been postponed in its entirety.

“President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump look forward to welcoming Their Majesties to the United States and the White House in the near future. The United States will continue to work with Spain and all of our European partners to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Grisham said, adding that postponing will allow both countries to “devote their full resources and attention to the COVID-19 response.”

The King and Queen’s visit was first announced by the White House in February in a statement that said the US first couple would welcome the royals to “reaffirm our commitments to stand together to address today’s shared global challenges.”

That’s a prescient way to describe what both Spain and the United States are now facing in the throes of the coronavirus. Spain is in a nationwide lockdown as the virus spread has crippled the nation with more than 13,000 confirmed cases, placing it behind only China, Italy and Iran. Tens of millions of Spanish residents are under government order not to leave their homes, with the exception of essential activities.

The Spanish royal family itself has had personal experience with the virus, both the King and Queen were tested for Covid-19 last week. The test results were pronounced negative on Friday, according to a statement from a Casa Real spokesperson, who added Queen Letizia would cancel all of her events and continue to periodically take her temperature.

Earlier this month, Queen Letizia attended a meeting with Spain’s minister of equality, Irene Montero, who days later revealed she had tested positive for the virus. Additionally, Maria Begoña Gómez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The White House state dinner for Spain would have been the third such event for the Trump administration. In 2018, the Trumps welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron, and in September 2019, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jennifer Morrison were the guests of honor.