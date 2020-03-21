US Army removes person tasked for social media after ‘inappropriate’ post on coronavirus

Politics

A person who made an “inappropriate post” on the US Army’s Instagram account has been “relieved,” according to the Army.

The images posted to the Army’s Instagram account this week were intended to be about the Army’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, though the images included emojis and jokes about the run on toilet paper.

One answer on a post soliciting questions from the account had to deal with the theory that the coronavirus began in bats.

“it wasn’t because he was thirsty,” the person on the Army’s account responded.

CNN has reported bats are a possible source of the coronavirus.

“The Army regrets the inappropriate post on Instagram related to the COVID19 response and the individual who posted it has been relieved. The post has been removed and we are taking action to ensure this doesn’t happen again, including retraining for our social media personnel,” according to a tweet on the Army’s official account.

The Army has not disclosed whether the individual was a civilian or Army personnel. The Army has also not made it clear if the person was fired from the Army entirely or just removed from handling social media.