Michigan Gov. Whitmer says she sent request to Trump for major disaster declaration

Politics

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that she sent a request to President Donald Trump for a major disaster declaration over the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today I sent a request to the President for a major disaster declaration,” the Democratic governor said during a press conference in Lansing, Michigan.

The declaration would allow the state to provide rental assistance and temporary housing to people in the state, counseling and therapy for residents and the ability to quickly set up field hospitals or other facilities to treat coronavirus patients.

As of Thursday, 43 people in Michigan have died from the coronavirus, and the state currently has 2,294 cases of Covid-19, according to CNN’s tally.

Whitmer also said her state needs more ventilators and personal protective equipment, including masks and hospital gowns.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.