Trump letter to governors says he’s preparing new guidelines

President Donald Trump told US governors on Thursday his administration was preparing to issue new social distancing guidelines based on geographic risk factors.

In a letter, Trump said new coronavirus testing capabilities would allow his administration to identify “high-risk, medium risk and low-risk” counties.

New guidelines will help governors and other state policymakers decide on “maintaining, increasing or relaxing social distancing and other mitigation measures they have put in place,” Trump wrote.

The President has been itching to loosen the social distancing measures he announced last week in a bid to prevent spread of coronavirus.

He said this week he’d like to see the country “raring to go” by Easter, on April 12, a date that many health experts say is unlikely.