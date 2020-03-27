South Carolina Democrat is latest lawmaker to test positive for Covid-19

Politics

Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina is the latest member of Congress to test positive for Covid-19, his office announced Friday.

In a statement, the congressman said, “While I otherwise feel fine, since March 17th I have been unable to smell or taste, which I learned this week is a potential symptom of COVID-19. I have been in contact with my doctor since I entered self-quarantine. Yesterday, my doctor instructed me to get tested for COVID-19. … I learned that I tested positive.”

That brings the total to three House members and one senator who have tested positive.

In addition, more than two dozen lawmakers have also self-quarantined or taken other steps to isolate themselves as a precaution after interacting either directly or potentially with an infected individual.

Here are those lawmakers who have test positive for Covid-19:

Mario Diaz-Balart, Florida Republican

Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida became the first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus on March 18.

“On Saturday evening, Congressman Diaz-Balart developed symptoms including a fever and headache. Just a short while ago, he was notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19,” his office said in a news release.

Diaz-Balart said in a statement that he is “feeling much better” but urged the public to take the virus “extremely seriously.”

He began self-quaranting in Washington, after voting on March 13, according to his statement.

Ben McAdams, Utah Democrat

Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah announced on March 18 that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was in a self-quarantine.

“Today I learned that I tested positive,” he said in a statement released on Twitter. “I am still working for Utahns and pursuing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need as I continue doing my job from home until I know it is safe to end my self-qurantine.”

Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky tested positive for coronavirus, according to a tweet on March 22.

A message to his official Twitter account said that he is “feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events.”

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person,” a statement posted to the senator’s Twitter account said.

Joe Cunningham, South Carolina Democrat

Cunningham announced on March 27 that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement he said, “While my symptoms have begun to improve, I will remain at home until I know it is safe to leave self-quarantine. I will continue to tele-work from home as Congress conducts its ongoing response to this public health crisis and my office will continue its urgent work of serving the people of the Lowcountry.”

This story has been updated with additional developments.