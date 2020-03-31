Maryland governor describes stay-at-home order as ‘one of the last tools in our arsenal’

Politics

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday called the stay-at-home order he issued this week “one of the last tools in our arsenal” in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in his state.

“We’ve taken unprecedented action every single day for the past, I think, 25 days. We’ve issued 26 executive orders starting with declaring a state of emergency, closing all of our state schools, and then a whole host of things,” Hogan, a Republican, told CNN’s John Berman on “New Day.” “Yesterday was just kind of the — one of the last tools in our arsenal because we reached the point where the cases had exploded in the Washington region here, in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.”

The virus is continuing to spread in the state, with more 1,400 confirmed cases and at least 23 deaths. The District of Columbia has over 400 cases and Virginia has 1,000 cases — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to nearly 3,000. DC and Virginia both issued stay-at-home orders on Monday as well.

Under Maryland’s stay-at-home order, residents are only allowed to leave their homes for essential reasons such as visiting grocery stores, pharmacies, to exercise or seek medical attention. It is also being enforced by law enforcement, and those who violate the order could face a misdemeanor and be jailed for up to one year or fined $5,000.

Asked about federal government support in testing and the amount of testing needed, Hogan said the states and federal government should coordinate their responses.

“Everybody in America knows we don’t have enough of these things. And the federal government, they are taking great steps to try to address this issue and so are the individual governors in their own states,” he said. “Because it doesn’t matter who’s supposed to be doing these things. We’ve all got to get together and get them done because it’s going to save lives.”

There are more than 161,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and more than 3,000 deaths across the country. At least 30 states and the District of Columbia have issued a stay-at-home order.