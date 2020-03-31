New York Democrat to deploy with National Guard to support coronavirus response

Politics

Rep. Max Rose announced Tuesday that he’s being deployed as part of the National Guard’s mission to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like many Guardsmen and women across the country, I am leaving my day job to serve our nation,” the New York Democrat said in a statement. “Unlike them, I will be able to return to it in order to vote if needed.”

Rose will deploy Wednesday and serve as an operations officer over the coming weeks at Staten Island facilities to support the Covid-19 response effort, his office said.

“Over the past month I have seen acts of incredible bravery and sacrifice by our first responders, nurses, doctors, and essential workers who never thought they’d be on the frontlines of a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rose said.

“My activation and deployment is nothing compared to what our city, state, and country has asked of all them. And it’s certainly nothing compared to the other men and women serving in uniform both here at home and overseas. I am just trying to do my duty and my small part.”

The congressman, who represents Staten Island and South Brooklyn, is a decorated Army veteran who has been deployed to Afghanistan.

Rose made headlines in 2018 for taking time off of the campaign trail to participate in training exercises with his National Guard unit. After he was elected to Congress as the first post-9/11 combat veteran to represent New York City, Rose continued to serve in the National Guard.

Over more than 14,830 Air and Army National Guard members have been mobilized to support the Covid-19 response at the direction of 22 states and two territories.

The New York National Guard has 2,700 personnel on mission across the state, according to the National Guard Bureau’s latest numbers.