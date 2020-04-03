Porn warning labels bill becomes law without Gov. signature

Politics

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Pornography will have to come with a warning label in Utah after Gov. Gary Herbert allowed the measure to become law over protest from the adult-entertainment industry.

If producers don’t include a one-sentence warning label about potential harm to minors, they could face a $2,500 penalty per violation.

Herbert allowed the measure to become law without his signature.

The measure is aimed at helping people worried about the widespread availability of porn online, but producers have said it could unfairly force them into court because it allows private citizens to file lawsuits.