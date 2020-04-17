California is in ‘pandemic-induced recession,’ governor says

Politics

California is “now in a pandemic-induced recession,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday in an indication that, while official economic bodies have not declared a recession, the state is experiencing a serious economic downturn.

The Democrat’s assertion comes as the virus and the measures taken to limit its spread wreak havoc on the Golden State’s economy. Unemployment currently stands at 5.3% there, with a whopping 3.1 million people filing claims in just the past four weeks.

“These are sober and challenging times,” Newsom said, adding that “as California goes, so goes the nation.”

Despite Newsom’s statement, California is not officially in a recession. Most experts do predict a massive global economic downturn this year, but a recession is only official after the National Bureau of Economic Research declares one has begun — which typically occurs many months after a recession is already underway.

On Friday, Newsom announced an advisory committee to come up with short, medium and long term plans for economic recovery.

That advisory includes four former governors: Republicans Arnold Schwarzenegger and Pete Wilson and Democrats Gray Davis and Jerry Brown. Former presidential candidate Tom Steyer will serve as the council chair.

Newsom has been a visible example of a cautious state response to the virus. He issued a stay-at-home order on March 19 for California’s nearly 40 million residents that has no set end date, and on Monday announced a joint Western States Pact with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, both Democrats.

The three states will join forces in a plan to begin incremental release of stay-at-home orders, with the governors collaborating on their approach to getting back to business “in a safe, strategic, responsible way,” Newsom said in the announcement.

While the state now grapples with the economic impacts caused by the virus, California has already seen notable success in getting ahead of the pandemic.

By early April, California had struck a deal for more than 200 million protective masks per month, including N95s and surgical masks, Newsom said on MSNBC.

Citing contracts with a consortium of nonprofits and a California manufacturer, “we’re confident we can supply the needs of the state of California and potentially the needs of other Western states,” he added.

California also worked to both refurbish and procure new ventilators, an effort that later benefited other states. The state began sending 500 of its ventilators to hot spots including Illinois, New Jersey and New York.

Though California is still fighting its own Covid-19 battle, and things can change, “we’re confident that the number of ventilators that we currently have in possession are adequate to the task in the very short term,” the governor said.