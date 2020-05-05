How to listen to Tuesday’s Supreme Court oral arguments

Politics

The Supreme Court is continuing to hold oral arguments via teleconference due to the coronavirus pandemic. And in a historic first, it’s also allowing oral arguments to be aired live to the public.

Here’s what to know for Tuesday’s case:

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Case: USAID v. Alliance for Open Society International Inc.

Significance: In 2013 The Supreme Court held that the First Amendment barred Congress from requiring US nongovernmental organizations from receiving federal funds to fight HIV, if the groups did not have a policy explicitly opposing prostitution and sex trafficking.

Now, the Court will revisit whether Congress can impose the restriction on foreign affiliates of US nongovernmental organizations.

Participants: Assistant to the Solicitor General Christopher G. Michel and David Bowker

Where to find it: CNN.com is streaming live.