READ: Transcripts of House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff on Thursday released transcripts from 57 of the committee’s closed-door interviews from the panel’s two-year Russia investigation in 2017 and 2018.
The transcripts are available at the links below:
1. Interview of Rinat Akhmetshin
2. Interview of Steve Bannon (February 16, 2018)
7. Interview of Michael Caputo
8. Interview of Steve Bannon (January 16, 2018)
12. Interview of Samuel Clovis
13. Interview of Boris Ephsteyn
14. Interview of Evelyn Farkas
15. Interview of Peter Fritsch
16. Interview of Michael Goldfarb
17. Interview of Rick Dearborn
18. Interview of Michael Cohen (October 24, 2017)
21. Interview of Rob Goldstone
22. Interview of Jeffrey Gordon
23. Interview of Ike Kaveladze
24. Interview of David Kramer (December 19, 2017)
24 a. Letter from David Kramer’s lawyer to the committee (December 23, 2017)
25. Interview of David Kramer (January 10, 2018)
25 a. Letter from David Kramer’s lawyer to the committee (January 5, 2018)
25 b. Letter from David Kramer’s lawyer to the committee (January 10, 2018)
27. Interview of Jared Kushner
28. Interview of Loretta Lynch
29. Interview of Andrew McCabe
31. Interview of Alexander Nix
33. Interview of Brad Parscale
35. Interview of Corey Lewandowski (January 17, 2018)
36. Interview of Corey Lewandowski (March 8, 2018)
37. Interview of John Podesta (June 27, 2017)
38. Interview of John Podesta (December 4, 2017)
39. Interview of Samantha Power
40. Interview of Simona Mangiante
41a. Letter from the committee to the Department of Justice
42. Interview of Benjamin Rhodes
44. Interview of Jonathan Saffron
45. Interview of Jeff Sessions
46. Interview of Anatoli Samochornov
49. Interview of Jake Sullivan
50. Interview of Michael Sussman
52. Interview of Yared Tamene Wolde-Yohannes
53. Interview of a witness whose name is redacted
54. Interview of Keith Schiller
56. Interview of Donald Trump Jr.
57. Interview of Christopher Wylie
This list has been updated with all the committee’s transcripts.
