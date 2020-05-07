READ: Transcripts of House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation

Politics

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff on Thursday released transcripts from 57 of the committee’s closed-door interviews from the panel’s two-year Russia investigation in 2017 and 2018.

The transcripts are available at the links below:

1. Interview of Rinat Akhmetshin

2. Interview of Steve Bannon (February 16, 2018)

3. Interview of Andrew Brown

4. Interview of John Carlin

5. Interview of Thomas Catan

6. Interview of James Clapper

7. Interview of Michael Caputo

8. Interview of Steve Bannon (January 16, 2018)

9. Interview of Dan Coats

10. Interview of Diana Denman

11. Interview of Marc Elias

12. Interview of Samuel Clovis

13. Interview of Boris Ephsteyn

14. Interview of Evelyn Farkas

15. Interview of Peter Fritsch

16. Interview of Michael Goldfarb

17. Interview of Rick Dearborn

18. Interview of Michael Cohen (October 24, 2017)

19. Interview of Rhona Graff

20. Interview of Shawn Henry

21. Interview of Rob Goldstone

22. Interview of Jeffrey Gordon

23. Interview of Ike Kaveladze

24. Interview of David Kramer (December 19, 2017)

24 a. Letter from David Kramer’s lawyer to the committee (December 23, 2017)

25. Interview of David Kramer (January 10, 2018)

25 a. Letter from David Kramer’s lawyer to the committee (January 5, 2018)

25 b. Letter from David Kramer’s lawyer to the committee (January 10, 2018)

26. Interview of Hope Hicks

27. Interview of Jared Kushner

28. Interview of Loretta Lynch

29. Interview of Andrew McCabe

30. Interview of Mary McCord

31. Interview of Alexander Nix

32. Interview of Carter Page

33. Interview of Brad Parscale

34. Interview of Walid Phares

35. Interview of Corey Lewandowski (January 17, 2018)

36. Interview of Corey Lewandowski (March 8, 2018)

37. Interview of John Podesta (June 27, 2017)

38. Interview of John Podesta (December 4, 2017)

39. Interview of Samantha Power

40. Interview of Simona Mangiante

41. Interview of Erik Prince

41a. Letter from the committee to the Department of Justice

42. Interview of Benjamin Rhodes

43. Interview of Susan Rice

44. Interview of Jonathan Saffron

45. Interview of Jeff Sessions

46. Interview of Anatoli Samochornov

47. Interview of Felix Sater

48. Interview of Roger Stone

49. Interview of Jake Sullivan

50. Interview of Michael Sussman

51. Interview of Matthew Tait

52. Interview of Yared Tamene Wolde-Yohannes

53. Interview of a witness whose name is redacted

54. Interview of Keith Schiller

55. Interview of Sally Yates

56. Interview of Donald Trump Jr.

57. Interview of Christopher Wylie

This list has been updated with all the committee’s transcripts.