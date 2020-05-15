Trump is ready to move on from coronavirus
The White House’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic — and reopening the country’s economy — took center stage this week.
The virus not only infiltrated the White House, prompting new protocols over mask-wearing and social distancing, but also Capitol Hill.
Both the House and Senate brought experts in for virtual hearings to dig into the administration’s coronavirus response and just how the country can return to normal (spoiler: they said it’s going to take a long time).
The nation also heard from Rick Bright, the ousted director of a crucial federal office charged with developing countermeasures to infectious diseases. Bright recalled a colorful exchange with a US based mask-producer, raising alarms about the country’s troubling production capacity.
Just across the street from Congress, the Supreme Court continued to meet (virtually), this time debating President Donald Trump’s tax returns. Trump’s team argued for “temporary presidential immunity.”
Despite it all, Trump is still eager to return to normal life. His visit to a Pennsylvania mask producer on Thursday was in his presidential capacity, but Trump’s campaign is already mulling how to bring back in-person campaign rallies.
The Point: Trump is anxious to put the coronavirus pandemic behind him, but not everyone is on the same page.
Monday
- White House scrambles after staffers test positive as new mask mandate takes effect
- A reporter questioned Trump and he told her to ‘ask China’
- Mitch McConnell: Obama ‘should have kept his mouth shut’ instead of criticizing US coronavirus response
Tuesday
- Supreme Court debates Trump’s ability to keep financial information and taxes secret
- GOP split on whether to back Fauci’s or Trump’s assessment on reopening economy
- Jeff Sessions says his recusal from Russia probe was an attempt to help Trump
- CNN Poll: Most Americans would be uncomfortable returning to regular routines today
Wednesday
- Dr. Bright to warn of ‘darkest winter in modern history’
- Republicans win back California House seat they lost in 2018 after Democrat concedes
- Trump privately questions whether coronavirus deaths are being overcounted as Fauci projects the opposite
- CDC guidelines shelved by Trump administration spell out far stricter road map to reopening
Thursday
- Richard Burr to step down as Intelligence Committee chairman
- Michigan closes state Capitol as protesters gather against stay-at-home order
Friday
- Trump to unveil new vaccine effort
- Trump campaign laying groundwork for a return to in-person rallies
And that was the week in 15 headlines.
Comments