Intelligence chief’s office declassifies documents about Michael Flynn’s calls

Newly sworn-in Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe announced Friday that he has transmitted declassified documents regarding December 2016 calls involving President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

“As I stated throughout the confirmation process, transparency is vital to allowing the American people to have confidence in the Intelligence Community. As the Director of National Intelligence, it is my obligation to review declassification requests with the overarching priority of protecting sources and methods, while also providing transparency whenever possible. Accordingly, today the Office of the Director of National Intelligence declassified transcripts concerning Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn,” Ratcliffe said in a statement.

An ODNI official confirmed to CNN that the declassified documents have been sent to Capitol Hill and relevant oversight committees have received them.

Phone calls between Flynn and then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak are at the heart of the controversy surrounding the former national security adviser and the Justice Department’s attempt to drop his case.

The documents have not yet been released publicly.

The Flynn documents were declassified by former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, who declassified a number of documents related to Flynn’s case during his three-month tenure as the top US intelligence official.

Ratcliffe also declassified and provided to Congress documents about “unmasking” requests made during the Trump transition, which is the process of certain US officials requesting to view the names of hidden, or masked, Americans in foreign intelligence reports.

