Minnesota governor takes ‘full responsibility’ for arrest of CNN crew: ‘The issue here is trust’

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz apologized Friday and took responsibility for the arrest of a CNN crew that was covering the protests over the death of George Floyd.

“In a situation like this, even if you’re clearing an area, we have got to ensure that there is a safe spot for journalism to tell the story. The issue here is trust,” Walz said during a press conference Friday.

Walz said there was “absolutely no reason something like this should happen,” adding that he takes “full responsibility” for the incident.

CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez, producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez were arrested Friday morning while giving a live television report on the protests. The crew has since been released.

