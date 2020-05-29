Taylor Swift calls out Trump over late-night Minnesota tweet: ‘You have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?’

Politics

Taylor Swift lashed out at President Donald Trump on Friday for his late-night tweet threatening violence against protesters in Minnesota, tweeting that the President has been “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism (his) entire presidency.”

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? When the looting starts the shooting starts’???” the pop icon tweeted.

She tagged Trump in her tweet, adding: “We will vote you out in November.”

Trump’s tweet came as protests erupted in Minneapolis in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was heard on video saying he couldn’t breathe as a white police officer pinned him down with his knee.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen,” the President tweeted early Friday morning. “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Twitter said Trump and the White House’s official Twitter account, which posted the same message, violated the platform’s rules against glorifying violence. A warning label has been added to both tweets — the first time such a measure has been taken against the accounts.

Swift hasn’t always gone public with her political opinions. In her Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana,” the award-winning artist talked about her regrets over not openly opposing Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

It wasn’t until the 2018 midterms that Swift spoke out with her endorsement of Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s Senate rival, as well as another Democrat running in Tennessee.

Trump later hit back at the singer, saying, “I like Taylor’s music about 25% less now.”

Since then, Swift has become more vocal in criticizing the President. She told The Guardian in August that Trump is “gaslighting the American public.”

“I really think that he thinks this is an autocracy,” she said.