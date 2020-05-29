The week in 11 headlines
The nation marked a grim milestone this week, surpassing 100,000 lives lost to coronavirus. President Donald Trump continued to spar over mail-in voting, reopening the country and social media, while protests rocked Minneapolis over the death of an unarmed black man in police custody.
Monday
- Trump’s Memorial Day weekend amid pandemic spent golfing, tweeting conspiracies and insults
- Trump administration’s latest testing report again largely places responsibility with states
Tuesday
- White House doesn’t detail Trump’s rationale for removing watchdogs to top GOP senator
- Trump claims without evidence that he can ‘override’ governors in ‘many different ways’ if they don’t allow houses of worship to reopen
Wednesday
- Attorney general launches new ‘unmasking’ investigation around 2016 election
- Texas Supreme Court blocks vote-by-mail expansion to those lacking immunity to the coronavirus
- Trump intent on July 4 celebration as Washington slowly reopens
Thursday
- As US deaths top 100,000, Trump’s coronavirus task force is curtailed
- Trump extends federal funding for National Guard coronavirus deployments through mid-August
Friday
- Trump stokes tensions over George Floyd protests
- Trump announces end of US relationship with World Health Organization
And that was the week in 11 headlines.
