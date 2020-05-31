Trump briefly taken to underground bunker during Friday’s White House protests

Politics

As protesters gathered outside the White House Friday night in Washington, DC, President Donald Trump was briefly taken to the underground bunker for a period of time, according to a White House official.

The President was there for a little under an hour before being brought upstairs. It’s unclear if first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump were also taken down with him.

Trump has repeatedly praised the Secret Service for its handling of the protests outside the White House Friday night in the wake of George Floyd’s death last week in Minneapolis.

The New York Times first reported Trump was taken to the bunker.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.