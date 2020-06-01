Dr. Anthony Fauci hasn’t spoken with Trump in two weeks

Politics

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the most prominent members of the White House coronavirus task force, said on Monday that he has not spoken to or met with President Donald Trump in two weeks.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, added that that his contact with the President has become much less frequent.

Their last interaction was May 18, when Trump invited Fauci to provide medical context during a teleconference with the nation’s governors.

The Task Force last met on May 28 and last held a White House press briefing on May 22.

