Republicans move ahead with alternate convention plans amid North Carolina standoff

Politics

Republicans are moving ahead with their threat to pull the party’s national convention from North Carolina.

Officials from the Republican National Committee are considering Nashville, Las Vegas, Orlando, Jacksonville and venues in Georgia to host their August convention if they fail to reach a deal with officials in North Carolina, two Republicans familiar with the planning tell CNN.

The contingency planning is to the point where party officials plan to travel to Nashville later this week to scout possible venues, the sources said, and may travel to other sites in the near future. Both Nashville and Las Vegas were prospective host cities before Republicans officially picked Charlotte.

This comes amid tension between Republicans from the convention and committee staff — led by President Donald Trump — and state officials aligned with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Trump and others are demanding that the North Carolina governor give Republicans assurances that the scope of the convention they planned to hold in Charlotte will be unaffected by the coronavirus, something Cooper and health officials are unwilling to do at this point.

Michael Ahrens, a spokesman for the Republican National Committee, said, “As we have said all along, we are committed to holding our convention in Charlotte, but we are still waiting for Governor Cooper to confirm that the convention we originally contracted can still be held there.”

The planned trips, which were first reported by Politico, are a clear attempt by Republicans to show they are serious about pulling out of the Charlotte convention.

The Republican National Committee, in a letter from chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, set a Wednesday deadline for Cooper and officials from North Carolina to decide what kind of convention they will allow in the state this summer.

Trump, over the last two weeks, has started to target Cooper over the convention drama, a strategy that Republicans have said looks to turn the Democratic governor into a scapegoat should the convention not be able to go off as planned due to coronavirus.

Despite the pressure, Cooper, who is up for reelection in November, has not moved from his position that the state of the pandemic will dictate whether Republicans are able to fully gather in Charlotte.

“We’re talking about something that’s going to happen three months from now, and we don’t know what our situation is going to be regarding Covid-19 in North Carolina,” Cooper said last week. “We’d like to reach a resolution that everyone can be reasonable about that puts public health, safety, the science and the facts as the number one thing we’re trying to do here.”

Cooper’s office did not immediately respond to questions from CNN about the planned scouting trips.

Where Republicans have been set on holding a largely unchanged, in-person convention, Democrats have been open about the possibility the event could be significantly changed or entirely virtual. Their Milwaukee convention was moved from mid-July to mid-August due to coronavirus concerns in April.