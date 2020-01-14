Lawmakers eye plans to boost money for Idaho roads

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Two methods to bring in millions of dollars to pay for maintaining Idaho's roads have gained traction with lawmakers.

The House Transportation and Defense Committee on Tuesday voted to send to the full House a bill that would use money generated from investing about $275 million sitting in the state's rainy-day account.

Republican Rep. Joe Palmer says the investment account would still serve as an emergency reserve should an economic slowdown occur.

The same committee also voted to hold a hearing on another plan to double to 2% the amount of money dedicated to roads coming from the state's sales tax.

That would bring in $36 million annually.