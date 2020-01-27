Skip to Content
Idaho Politics
By
New
today at 9:40 am
Published 9:44 am

Idaho Health and Welfare seeks $3.7 billion overall budget

Idaho Capitol logo_1555110964381.png_38067048_ver1.0_1280_720

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is seeking an additional $70 million from the general fund and $300 million overall that includes federal money for an 8.7% increase in next year's budget.

Director Dave Jeppesen on Monday told the Legislature's budget-setting committee the large increase is due to Medicaid expansion.

His request would boost the agency's budget to about $930 million from general funds.

The agency would also receive about $330 million in dedicated funds from such things as fees and licenses plus another $2.4 billion from the federal government for an overall budget of about $3.7 billion.

Idaho / Local News / News / Politics / Top Stories

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply