The Sixth District Court has a new judge

Idaho Politics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Governor Brad Little has announced the appointment of Javier Gabiola to the eastern Idaho bench. Gabiola has been a member of the Idaho State Bar since 1996 and practiced law at Cooper and Larsen in Pocatello. He is a University of Idaho Law School graduate.

"Gabiola's extensive experience and knowledge of Idaho's laws make him an ideal candidate to serve the Sixth Judicial District," Governor Little said.

"I am deeply honored to have been selected to serve the Sixth Judicial District and the State of Idaho," Gabiola said.

The Sixth Judicial District includes Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power Counties.