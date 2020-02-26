Bill would end bipartisan rule for Fish and Game Commission

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Roughly a month after one of Idaho's newest Fish and Game Commissioners had to step down because of his political affiliation, a panel of lawmakers has approved a bill to remove the commission's bipartisan membership requirements.

The bill would end the current rule that no more than four members of the seven-member commission be from the same political party.

The Times-News reported it was approved by the House Resources and Conservation Committee on Tuesday.

The commissioners set hunting and fishing regulations and other wildlife policy.

The bill now goes to the full House.