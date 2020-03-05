Is Idaho turning a little blue? Primary might provide clues

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho's presidential primary on Tuesday could give an indication of the political leanings of all the newcomers to the state.

The deeply conservative state last year was the fastest-growing in the nation, increasing by 2.1% with nearly 37,000 new residents and approaching 1.8 million.

Democrats are using a primary for the first time after having used a caucus in 2016 to pick Sen. Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton.

President Donald Trump is expected to have little difficulty winning the Republican primary or the state in the November general election.

Still, officials say switching to a primary this year could significantly increase the number of Democratic participants and play a role in the outcome.