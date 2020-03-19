Bill limiting Idaho whistleblower lawsuits heads to governor

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Whistleblower lawsuits against Idaho would be limited to $370,000 in non-economic damages under legislation is heading to the governor.

The Senate on Wednesday voted 31-1 to approve the measure that has no limit for economic damages.

The measure follows a whistleblower lawsuit the State Police settled in 2019 for $1.29 million.

In that case, a whistleblower claimed police retaliated against him because he testified against another officer in a court hearing.

Backers of the legislation say the limits on non-economic damages protect Idaho taxpayers.

Opponents say the limit is too low and won't dissuade bad supervisors from retaliating.