Idaho’s primary election will be conducted by mail, remains on May 19

Idaho Politics

Boise, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney announced Monday there will be no change in Idaho’s primary election date of May 19.

The election will be conducted by mail pursuant to the existing laws for absentee voting due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Officials said the move is necessary after it became clear sufficient polling places and poll workers could not be obtained for the election.

The Governor and Secretary of State will work with the Attorney General and the clerks of Idaho’s 44 counties to refine the absentee voting process for these unique circumstances, including setting appropriate deadlines for registering to vote, requesting a ballot be sent to your home, and returning the ballot.

Governor Little will issue a proclamation addressing the election in the coming days.

“While the coronavirus situation may change how we practice our right to vote in this primary election, it is important to keep our election dates in place,” Governor Little said. “I urge all voting Idahoans to request their absentee ballots as soon as possible so they can vote from home this year,” Governor Little said.

You can request an absentee ballot HERE.

“We all hope Idaho’s situation with coronavirus will improve before election day on May 19, but decisions cannot wait. Governor Little is making the right call to conduct the election by mail. It is important for all Idaho citizens of voting age to request an absentee ballot and fully exercise our precious right to vote. This is our chance to show the world that, even under difficult conditions, our American values are alive and well,” Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill said.