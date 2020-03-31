Skip to Content
Idaho Politics
Idaho governor signs affirmative action ban into law

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law legislation banning affirmative action for state agencies, state contracting and public education.

The Republican governor on Monday signed the measure that adds a new section to laws that opponents said negates another section prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or age.

The bill originated in the House and was amended in the Senate to avoid losing federal funding.

Backers said the measure is needed so that everybody will be treated equally.

Opponents said Idaho has a history of discriminatory behavior against marginalized groups that persists, and the measure allows that behavior to continue.

Associated Press

