Gov. Little signs executive order forming Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little signed an executive order Tuesday, forming his new Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee to oversee the approximately $1.25 billion in federal funds that Idaho will receive to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, State Controller Brandon Woolf is partnering with Governor Little to report the use of funds on Transparent.Idaho.Gov, giving all Idahoans the opportunity to see how the federal funds are used.

“This federal funding – the taxpayers’ money – must be prudently managed on behalf of all taxpayers,” Governor Little said. “I can assure Idahoans that the federal funds will not be used to create new government programs in Idaho, and we will uphold our Constitutional mandate to provide a long-term, structurally balanced budget for the people of Idaho.”

The Governor’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee will make recommendations to ensure the federal funds are appropriately prioritized and efficiently distributed across state, local and tribal governments. It also will play a critical oversight role to ensure the federal funds are used judiciously and appropriately. The funds are expected to be available on or around April 24.

“Transparency in government spending is one of my highest priorities, and I am proud that Idaho will lead the nation in shining light on how these public funds will be used to help us fight coronavirus in the state,” State Controller Woolf said.

Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee members include: