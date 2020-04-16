Some primary ballots are missing their return postage stamp, here’s what to do

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney announced Thursday a partnership with Idaho Grocers to provide a stamp for your primary ballot, if the return postage is missing.

Denney said the ballots are provided by the county clerk, and not all counties are proving the return postage. To help overcome that, they partnered with local grocery stores all over the state.

A list of the the participating grocery stores are listed here.

The partnership was announced during a Facebook live on Thursday.

The May 19 primary is mail-in only this year and voters must request a ballot from their local clerk office or fill out a request online.

Only voters who have declared affiliated with Republican party can vote in the Republican primary.

Deadline to request a ballot is May 19.

Ballots must be returned to the county clerk's office on June 2nd.

To request a ballot, go to https://idahovotes.gov/vote-early-idaho/.