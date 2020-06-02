Skip to Content
Results for Idaho’s first mail-in primary due late Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is holding its first mail-in primary because of the coronavirus pandemic, and a federal court ruling is allowing voters an extra week to request ballots.

What effect that has on who will be on the November ballot will be made clear late Tuesday when officials start releasing results.

Former 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee Paulette Jordan of Plummer is running against former congressional candidate Jim Vandermaas for a chance to challenge Republican Sen. Jim Risch in November.

Jordan garnered national attention in 2018 when she sought to become the first Native American governor in the United States.    

Associated Press

