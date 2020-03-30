Wyoming court to rule on birth certificate gender changes

Wyoming Politics

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - The Wyoming Supreme Court is expected to rule on a case that would determine whether transgender residents can change the genders on their birth certificates.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported the case could decide if a district court has jurisdiction to recognize a change of sex by a transgender woman.

The woman filed to have her gender legally changed in April 2019.

The state health department said the request required a court ruling.

A Laramie County District Court judge said Wyoming birth certifications identify a person’s sex, not gender, and denied the petition due to a lack of jurisdiction.