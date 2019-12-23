Skip to Content
New Mexico man sought in theft of gas well equipment

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are seeking a New Mexico man charged with stealing equipment from a natural gas well site.

The Farmington Daily Times authorities are seeking James Jolly for stealing a stainless-steel chemical injection tank worth about $9,500 from a natural gas well site in the Four Corners region. The 36-year-old is also facing charges for failing to return an Apple MacBook Air laptop computer to the Farmington Municipal School District from a student who disenrolled.

A judge issued a warrant after Jolly failed to appear in court for a felony embezzlement case.

Ruth Wheeler, Jolly’s attorney for the larceny and breaking and entering cases, declined to comment on the cases.

Jolly’s hearing on a larceny case is scheduled for Dec. 26 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

