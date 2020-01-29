Here is the latest Utah news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. MST

Regional News

Associated Press (AP) — Utah’s medical marijuana program is expected to launch on schedule in a few weeks, though it’s likely to start small. Health officials said Wednesday that one or two dispensaries will open in early March, when people can begin getting patient cards that will allow them to legally buy the drug in the state. They will need a doctor’s recommendation to get a card. That may be a challenge because few medical providers have so far shown an interest in getting certified to recommend the drug. Health officials are working to reassure doctors the drug is safe ahead of the roll out.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Openings arguments are set for this week in Utah for a California businessman who prosecutors accuse of being a key figure in a $511 million tax credit scheme. Prosecutors say the scheme was carried out by two executives of a Salt Lake City biodiesel company linked to a polygamous group. The men from the polygamous group pleaded guilty last year to money fraud and other charges and are expected to testify against Lev Aslan Dermen. He has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts, including money laundering. One of Dermen’s attorneys is Mark Geragos, who has represented actress Winona Ryder and singer Michael Jackson.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Impeachment is giving Sen. Mitt Romney a big moment, again. He’s defying Republican leaders at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial by insisting on witnesses, specifically former national security adviser John Bolton. The Utah senator was the 2012 GOP presidential nominee and is now a back-row Senate freshman. He may yet get his way on witnesses. On Tuesday night, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republicans that he doesn’t have the votes to block the drive for new testimony. Some Republicans want Romney to become an independent GOP voice in the Senate. But Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler says Romney “wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander” Trump.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah leaders have repealed a tax reform package that came under widespread criticism. The Deseret News reports that the state Legislature’s vote came Tuesday after a report from state elections officials that enough voter signatures had been verified to put a citizens referendum seeking to repeal the tax reform on the November ballot. The tax reform package included reducing income taxes while raising sales taxes on food, gas and some services. But many Utah residents opposed it. The repeal was signed by Republican Gov. Gary Herbert.